FIRE crews were called to an incident in Harrogate this afternoon involving some broken glass hanging in a dangerous position.
Crews were called to the incident in Station Parade, Harrogate at around 3.20pm today. It was discovered that broken glass from a canopy above some shops was hanging dangerously over the footpath.
The crew removed the loose broken shards of glass, made the area safe and cordoned it off.
The incident was left with the police.
