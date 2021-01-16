YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again and is now back below 600 people per 100,000.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate is now 580.7 people per 100,000, compared to 603.5 in yesterday's figures.
However, the city's rate remains above the national average, which currently stands at 561.9 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that a further 105 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 9,946.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate also continues to drop as it is now 375.5, with a further 166 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area over the last 24 hours.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the weekly case rate has dropped again slightly down to 202.2 people per 100,000. There have been a further 76 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
Across the UK, a further 41,346 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,357,361.
