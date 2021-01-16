TWO more people with Covid-19 have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 415.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 68 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 771 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 60,290.
Dates of death range from November 11 to January 15.
Their families have been informed.