THERE has been slight flooding in areas of York city centre due to the weather over the past few days.
These pictures from The Press reporter, Mike Laycock, show areas of the city centre which have flooded due to the rise of the River Ouse after rain and snowfall over the course of the last few days.
There are flood warnings in place at Naburn Lock and at riverside properties, which are shown to be slightly flooded in the pictures.
The Foss barrier is in operation and flood gates are closed, including those on Railway Walk on Scarborough Bridge, making it inaccessible.
It is expected that river levels in York may start rising later on today.
There is also a flood warning in place for the Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and Kexby Bridge. The level at Stamford Bridge is currently 9.1m and is expected to remain high throughout the weekend.
Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, have been issued for Lower River Derwent, Upper River Ouse and Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby.
