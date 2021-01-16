NORTHERN, alongside the rest of the UK rail industry, is to introduce amended timetables from Monday (18 January) to continue to help those who need to travel get where they need to be.

The new timetables will see a reduction in service on some routes with overall capacity across the network also reduced.

Government advice remains that people should avoid travelling where possible and Northern is calling on anyone who does have to make rail journeys to check carefully before setting off.

Those who do need to travel by train should follow a few simple steps. Maintain social distancing where possible, wash hands before and after travel and, unless exempt, wear a face covering at stations and on trains.

Northern will also continue to support social distancing and enhanced cleaning of touch points at stations and on trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “From next week we will introduce an amended timetable that reflects the third national lockdown with a reduction in services across the network.

“We will focus on delivering services during the morning and evening peaks so those who need to travel can get to where they’re needed and have the space to maintain social distancing.”

"We're therefore calling on people to check carefully before they travel and behave responsibly on our trains. In the meantime, we’ll continue with our programme of enhanced cleaning at our trains and stations to keep our customers as safe as possible and to reduce the risk of transmission while travelling with Northern.”

For up-to-date travel information please visit the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries.