FIRE crews are still on the scene of a large barn fire near York which started in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A number of crews and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) were called to attend to a fire in a large barn in South Milford, Selby at around 5.30am yesterday.
The incident was scaled down at around 4pm yesterday, but some resources including water bowsers remained at the scene.
Support from the HMEPA were also called to the incident.
Fire crews from Tadcaster are still on the scene this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are requesting that nearby residents keep their windows and doors closed today due to large amounts of smoke in the local area.
