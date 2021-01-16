THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in place in areas of York over the coming weeks to allow for work to be carried out.
There will be restrictions in place at the York Road level crossing in Haxby from 11pm on January 23 until 8.30am on January 24.
Gas works will be carried out in Blossom Street and Micklegate from January 25 until February 26.
There are also now restrictions in place in Scarcroft Road which will remain there until 6pm today.
Remember to consider these restrictions before making essential travel around these areas of the city.
Comments are closed on this article.