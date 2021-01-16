THE latest update of the interactive map from Public Health England (PHE) shows that Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the city.
The PHE map shows that there are 122 cases in the area, which is 23 higher than the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park area standing second highest with 99 cases.
The Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area also has the highest weekly rolling rate at 1,321.9.
Clifton without Skelton also has quite a high number of cases with 95, as does Acomb with a total of 88 cases when the map was last updated yesterday.
New Earswick and Strensall currently have the lowest number of cases in the York area, both with 22.
The map shows that York city centre has 49 cases of Covid-19.
