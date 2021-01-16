PUBLIC health leaders in York have thanked the thousands of people who have already accessed symptom-free covid tests in the city.

The latest data shows that 500 secondary school pupils are amongst those who have already taken the tests, who are also attending school.

The tests are one way of helping to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and they are available to anyone (living or working in York) who is unable to work from home and is still going to work. This includes staff working in education and early years, those in factories and construction and other essential sectors.

Testing continues to be offered to those who support the most vulnerable in the city, to secondary school pupils who are eligible to attend school and to teachers who will be working in schools.

The free testing is voluntary and tests are available at sites across the city, all of which have access to good transport links and parking.

Sharon Stoltz, Director for Public Health at City of York Council said: "With around one in three people with coronavirus not showing any symptoms, symptom free testing is a great way of helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Working together with partners across the city has enabled us to provide a number of testing sites across the city, so it’s convenient for residents to pop along to get their test.

"Spaces are available over the next few days and I’d urge anyone who is eligible to get a regular test to help keep people safe."

Testing appointments are available over the next few days to those eligible and can be booked online at: www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCOVIDTest

The tests should be booked regularly (every week), with individuals being tested twice, three days apart.