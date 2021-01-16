THE Covid rate in a York hotspot has fallen for a second day - but is still more than twice as high as the national average.

Public Health England said the seven-day rolling rate in the week to January 10 in the Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area was 1,321.9 per 100,000 population, down from 1,473 a day earlier.

The figure compares with the average for the whole of England of 592.9 and for the whole of York of 603.5.