Lyla Elizabeth Forster

Lyla Elizabeth Forster, born on June 5 at York Hospital to Rachel Lord and Alex Forster of Foss Islands, York.

Rachel said: "Lyla was born on eight days late. She took a while to get here but when she decided she was ready, she pretty much zoomed into the world. Because she’s a lockdown baby she hasn’t had much experience with other babies so she’s a bit wary. She’s a hit with grown ups though and they’re always amazed at how much hair she has!"

Iris Helen Stevie Farah

Iris Helen Stevie Farah, born at York Hospital on August 13, weighing 6lb 6oz to Helina Farah, of Clifton Moor , York.

Helina said: "Born at York hospital with the help of the amazing staff. Iris’s heart rate kept dropping while I was having contractions, the doctors were getting ready to take me for a emergency c-section but thankfully I didn’t need it. Iris is very nosey and doesn’t like laying down. I have always liked the name Iris and it seemed very fitting as Iris is the Greek goddess of the rainbow."

Toby David Hattee

Toby David Hattee born on November 20 at York Hospital to Mike Hattee and Sarah Fletcher of Huntington, York.

Sarah said: "After my first birth being a very lengthy one we wanted to stay at home as long as possible second time round although baby was in a hurry, after arriving at the hospital door at 12.30 he was here by 12.58! Big thanks to our lovely midwife and student Shelley and Shirley."

Teddy Martyn Tattersall

Teddy Martyn Tattersall was born on September 30 at York Hospital to Rosie Smith and Adam Tattersall, of York.

Teddy Martyn Tattersall was born on September 30 at York Hospital to Rosie Smith and Adam Tattersall, of York, who said: " Massive thank you to all the brilliant midwives who helped bring Teddy into this crazy world. Although with the current restrictions in place and my partner only being able to visit for two hours post birth the midwives made sure we were both OK at all times and were super supportive. Thanks again."

Vinnie Christopher Benton

Vinnie Christopher Benton born at York Hospital on November 3 weighing 9lb 15oz to Gary Benton and Jade Stevens, of York.

