A professional fraudster who has been using other people’s bank cards for years has been jailed for three and a half years.

Martyn Bell, 38, used the stolen bank card of a partially sighted woman during his latest tour of city shops buying items with other people’s money, York Crown Court heard.

He has 135 criminal convictions including for house burglary and many for fraud.

“I shudder to think of the all the inconvenience, expense and downright annoyance you have caused in your criminal career,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

You are a professional fence for credit cards. Without handlers there wouldn’t be burglars.

“You are the “Go To” person for burglars and thieves to dispose of their credit cards.

“It is professional and sophisticated crime.

“If I see you again …. you will get a sentence that will make your eyes water.”

Bell, of Danebury Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to one charge of handling stolen goods and seven charges of bank card fraud.

He was jailed for three and a half years.

In February 2019, district judge Adrian Lower banned him from a long list of city centre shops after hearing how he had made 18 stops on one fraud tour, using more than one card in some shops, and nine stops on another tour.

He also suspended a 48-week prison sentence for 12 months on conditions including that Bell stopped offending.

Less than four months later, he was back before York Magistrates Court for more bank card fraud.

His barrister Ian Hudson told Judge Morris: “Drugs is the background to this offending and all other offending. He has tried to address this whilst in prison.”