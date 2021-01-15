FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a garden greenhouse caught fire.
Norht Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in shortly before 3pm today to a property in Beckwith Road in Harrogate to reports that a greenhouse was on fire.
The fire is believed to have been caused by two candles left unattended in the greenhouse and it caused damage to the greenhouse and the contents, including potted plants.
Crews extinguished the glaze and no one is believed to have been injured.
