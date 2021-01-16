A PROPERTY steeped in history, which comes with four cottages and an indoor swimming pool, has gone on the market for £2,250,000.

Birdforth Hall and Cottages, near Easingwold, represents an "outstanding residential and lifestyle investment and business opportunity in a very accessible location," estate agency Savills said.

The hall is believed to have 17th Century (date stone 1685) origins before being extended in around 1900.

It occupies a south facing position within well-screened gardens and offers well-proportioned family accommodation with six first floor bedrooms, Savills said.

Two staircases offer potential for occupation as a house plus separate apartment/staff flat/granny flat, the agency added.

The property retains period features including the oak panelled drawing room, high ceilings and cornicing.

West of the house the original brick farm buildings have been converted into four holiday cottages known as The Granary, Stable Cottage, Mill House and Byre Cottage, set in large grounds and with separate access.

Savills said: "The property is ideal for a purchaser seeking to live in Birdforth Hall and to run a lettings or other commercial business from the site.

"There may be potential to further develop the single storey brick outbuilding.

A large indoor swimming pool together with gym area and office is a further attraction of the site and for those with equestrian interests there is a useful grass paddock.

"In recent years the whole of the property has been available for letting as a holiday cottage complex together with the leisure facilities but planning consent has recently been granted to permit unrestricted residential occupation of the cottages which could now produce a significant income if let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies or even sold off separately," Savills explained.

The site is offered for sale as a whole to enable a purchaser to manage, further develop or even break up the property should they chose to do so.

Click here for more about the hall and cottages.