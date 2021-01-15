THIS year's York LGBT History Month has been scrapped after the charity which runs it closed down and after the pandemic caused continuing uncertainty.
There were 30 events in the programme for the last history month in February 2020, which were well attended, and lead coordinator Jake Furby said the charity had been closed at its AGM 'with a heavy heart,' as it had been a great project.
"York has a fascinating history and marginalised people are often ignored or forgotten," he said. "York LGBT History Month's mission was to correct this."
York Pride will now manage and co-ordinate events - but not until next year.
Chair Greg Stephenson said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the decision that the York LGBT History Month charity was to close, we felt it was important for us to step in and keep the annual programme of events running."
But he said that given the uncertainty around Covid-19, the York Pride committee had decided to postpone this year's History Month and bring it back for February 2022, 'when, hopefully, relaxed restrictions will mean physical events can be enjoyed.'
