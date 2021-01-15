YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped significantly over the last 24 hours by over 50 people per 100,000, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate is now 603.5 people per 100,000, compared to 657.6 which it stood at yesterday.
However, the city's rate remains slightly higher than the national average in England, which stands at 592.9.
The PHE data shows that a further 119 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 9,841.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has also dropped slightly down to 389.6. There have been a further 288 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has also dropped to 218.7, with a further 97 cases recorded.
Across the UK, 55,761 more cases of the virus have been recorded taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,316,019.