Here are few match day memories from winters past.

In 1985, an army of fans responded to York City’s plea for help in clearing snow from the Bootham Crescent pitch. Their hard work was rewarded after Sandbach referee Don Shaw gave the all-clear for the biggest game, so far, of City’s season - the FA Cup fourth round against mighty Arsenal.

About 200 fans turned up with shovels to get the pitch fit for play. First on the scene at 5.45am was City’s groundsman Bryan Foster, who joked: “I was here when Denis Smith was still tucked up in bed snoring his head off.”

By 7.30 fans started arriving, including one die-hard supporter, straight from their night shift at Rowntree’s.

January 1985 York City apprentices

1985: No doubt about the loyalty of these York City apprentices who shovelled their team’s name in the snow as they cleared the terraces at Bootham Crescent.

BOOTHAM CRESCENT 1984

1984: The chances of York City’s match against Chesterfield at Bootham Crescent going ahead were remote. The depth of the snow meant that supporters would have problems clearing the pitch in time for the match.

York City ground 1968

February 1968, ground staff from York City clear the snow in preparation for the 20,000 fans that were due to ascend on Bootham Crescent, to watch Hull City and Middlesbrough attempt to settle their FA Cup third round tie.

There was no doubt about the pitch being fit for play as it only had a light covering of snow and apart from clearing areas adjacent to the lines for marking purposes, the snow was being left on the ground.

The late switching of the game from Sheffield to York posed problems for the City club but the thaw removed their main anxiety which was about the fitness of the pitch. It had been levelled and prepared after the Luton game to minimise any effects of frost.

In 1968, York City management also invited its soccer supporters in conjunction with the Supporters' Club and Auxiliary Club to an open meeting at the grounds to improve its link with the districts football followers.