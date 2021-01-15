THERE has been one further death related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 413.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 52 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 807 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 59,519.
Patients were aged between 32 and 101 years old. All except 51, aged 40 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 18 to January 14.
Their families have been informed.
