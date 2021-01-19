GRIEVING family, friends and colleagues have paid loving tributes to a York ambulance man who died from Covid while working on the frontline.

Malcolm Bonney, 65, was an emergency care practitioner caring for people in their own homes. He had worked for the NHS for 43 years.

The father-of-three contracted Covid and died two days before Christmas - missing the birth of his first grandchild who was born on January 3. The baby has been named George Malcolm in his memory.

At Malcolm's funeral yesterday at York Crematorium, moving tributes recalled him as a loving family man with a "huge heart" who was dedicated to caring for others and saw his job as a vocation.

His widow Gillian said: "Malcolm had a huge heart. He loved his family and he was devoted to his job. Working for the ambulance service was more than a vocation, it was a way of life. Nothing was ever too much trouble when it came to caring for others, even if that meant volunteering to help repatriate patients from abroad. Malcolm was compassion itself, not only for those in his care, but in mentoring new members of staff, colleagues he worked with for many years, and of course, his family and friends."

York ambulance man Malcolm Bonney who was dedicated to his job and an "ambassador for the NHS"

He leaves behind three sons: Oliver, William and Harry.

She said that Malcolm was the only one in the household to become ill from Covid and assumed he had contracted it through his job.

She added: "I don't think anyone else can tell you where you picked it up from, but there were three of us in our household and no-one else was ill, so I can only assume it was through his job."

She said Malcolm had a bit of a cough and a temperature then a problem with his breathing. He was admitted to hospital and died on December 23.

Gillian added that Malcolm, of Monk Fryston near Selby, had no plans to retire because he loved his job so much and was a real ambassador for the NHS.

In the eulogy, celebrant Fiona Brown, said: "He used to joke with his family that he loved his job so much he never wanted to retire. In a sense, he got that wish, as he passed whilst in service, struck down with Covid, whilst caring for others. He gave the ultimate sacrifice and for that he should be honoured. There are no words which can express how much his family and friends will miss him but they draw comfort that Malcolm died doing what he loved."

Malcolm Bonney who has died from Covid

Malcolm's close friend Dr Dave Whittle said: "Malcolm and Gill have almost become part of my family – we’ve holidayed together on numerous occasions, including more latterly, a shared passion for motorhome holidays.

"I’ve seen all of the Bonney Boys, Oliver, William and Harry, grow up and I know how proud he was of them and I am so sorry, that he didn’t get to see his first grandchild, George, born only a couple of weeks ago, to Lateasha and Oliver."

And he recalled a time when Malcolm had a memorable encounter in Malton.

He said: "Malcolm had pulled up outside a coffee shop in Malton during a break and had got out of his ambulance car, dressed in his blue uniform. A gentleman in a trench coat and wearing a beanie cap, came out to him from the shop, holding a cup of coffee, stating how much he admired the job that Malcolm did and how he wanted to buy him this cup of coffee.

"Malcolm, taken slightly aback, asked the chap what did he do for a living? To which, the reply came: ‘a spy'. Malcolm was surprised and intrigued by this but then the man took of his hat and there he was, James Bond - or rather, Daniel Craig!"

Daniel Craig as James Bond; the actor once bought Malcolm a coffee as mark of respect

Nick Smith, executive director of operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Malcolm had been a valued colleague at Yorkshire Ambulance Service for over a decade, as an emergency care practitioner in Sheffield and latterly in the Vale of York.

"Prior to joining the ambulance service, Malcolm worked as a nurse practitioner and charge nurse and had completed an impressive 43 years of continuous NHS service caring for patients.

“We know that Malcolm loved his job and he was a much admired and respected member of the team who will be sadly missed.”

The opening music at the funeral service was Buddy Holly's Heartbeat, as Malcolm was a huge fan of the TV show and when off duty spent many happy hours touring the countryside visiting the filming locations.

Fiona Brown said: "It is however Malcolm’s sense of humour, for which he will be remembered. Malcolm was famous for his impressions and stories. People would leave his company with a smile on their face because he was so entertaining. Malcolm was, as one friend put it 'the wittiest, dry-humoured, kindest man they had ever known. He was a complete ambassador for his work with the NHS'. "

Following yesterday's funeral, Ms Brown added: "Such a moving funeral. Outriders accompanied the hearse from his home, colleagues rang bells as the hearse passed the ambulance station and flowers were thrown by members of the community.

"At the crematorium an honour guard of ambulance staff paid their respect as the coffin was driven up the drive. It was a beautiful, poignant sight.

"As colleagues I spoke to said, had it not been for Covid there would have been hundreds of people there. He was so well known, so well liked and respected by all who knew him."

Malcolm James Bonney, born on November 24, 1955, and died on December 23, 2020, was cremated on Monday, January 18, at York Crematorium. The ceremony was conducted by Jane Smith of Thornton Brothers Funeralcare and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.

If you would like to leave a tribute or share a special memory about Malcolm, please do so via our online Book of Condolence at the end of this article.