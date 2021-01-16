A POPULAR village pub, once owned by actor Neil Morrisey, is pulling out the stops to help survive the third coronavirus lockdown.
The Punch Bowl Inn, at Marton-cum-Grafton, near Boroughbridge, once owned jointly by former Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrisey and TV chef Richard Fox, is now offering a restaurant-quality takeaway menu with an additional Heat@Home Sunday lunch offer to complete the launch.
Morrisey and Fox sold the pub in October 2009 and it is now owned by Provenance Inns.
Karen French, Operations Director at Provenance, said: “So much has been published about the woes of the hospitality industry, and we know from the front end just how incredibly challenging it has been. But to start 2021 lying down was not an option for the teams across Provenance Hotels & Inns.
“Our teams have pulled together through thick and thin, determined to protect jobs and serve their communities as only they know how. It has been something to celebrate in these tough times; we have incredible people across our business, it’s what make each site work so well. Pride in all we do will keep heads and standards high. A third lockdown will not keep us down.”
Sister sites The West Park Hotel, Harrogate, The Black Bull, Moulton and The Crown & Cushion, Welburn all launched their takeaway and Heat@Home menus too.
The collection-only takeaway service runs on both Friday and Saturday evenings offering a hot full menu of exceptional dishes with a Heat@Home Sunday lunch option to collect.