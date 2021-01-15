ONE of three women jailed for burgling vulnerable people has been convicted of stealing four times from a different victim.
Kelly Ann Harrison, 27, currently in Low Newton Prison serving a six-year sentence for offences of burglary, theft and bank card fraud, did not attend her trial at York Magistrates Court.
She had previously denied five charges of theft and one of criminal damage and was represented by defence solicitor Adam Henry.
Magistrates gave her a week in prison and ordered her to pay £200 compensation.
She was convicted of stealing a bag worth £45, stealing two mobile phones from the woman, stealing a ring worth £150 from the woman, and stealing a purse worth £25. All the offences were committed on August 4, 2019, in York.
The victim was not one of those she was convicted of burgling.
The CPS dropped one charge of theft and one of criminal damage. She was formally acquitted of both.
Last month, York Crown Court heard how Harrison and her two accomplices between them conned their way in the home of an 86-year-old woman and a vulnerable man.
They stole from them and used their bank cards.
