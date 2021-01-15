COVID cases have been reported at 38 schools and 15 care homes in the York area.
City of York Council's Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker said today that in the seven days up to last Sunday, there were 95 children of primary and secondary school age who tested positive across 38 different schools, although the majority of York children were not in the school setting.
It said that as of yesterday, there were 15 care homes in the council area with confirmed Covid-19 infection, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident.
It said the latest ‘outbreak,’involving two or more cases, in a residential care setting in York had been reported by Public Health England on Wednesday, at two homes.
The report also said that the University of York had reported 35 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test. It said the peak number there was 331 on October 19.
Meanwhile, York St. John University had reported there were17 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.It said the peak number at this university had been 82 on October 8.
