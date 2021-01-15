THE mother of a teenager who lost her life on York's outer ring road 21 years ago today says she will never give up trying to solving the mystery of her death.

Lizzie Gilmour, of St Stephen’s Road, Acomb, was found on a dark and isolated stretch of the A1237 near the Askham Lane junction, after being hit by a car on January 15, 2000.

Her mother, Rose Ozturkce, formerly Gilmour, claims there are people in York who can still explain why and how she was in the area at the time but have never come forward.

She says Lizzie was believed by police to have been driven to the ring road.

She urged people to find it in their consciences to come forward now, and end her torment.

Lizzie, who was 15, left home at about 6.30pm and was later seen at Acomb Green where she was seen to be very distressed and crying in the back of a car.

The Lowfield School pupil was hit by an Audi car as she lay in the road at 8.20pm. Police said the car driver was not at fault.

At an inquest into her death, an open verdict was recorded.

York coroner Donald Coverdale said he could not believe the “sensible and level-headed”youngster intended to take her own life, or had lain in the road to make “a grand gesture” after falling out with her boyfriend.

Rose, who is now 66, said Lizzie died 21 years ago but it still felt like yesterday to her.

"We still have not got justice for Lizzie and I will never give up trying to achieve it," she said.

"I still think about her every day."

North Yorkshire Police has said previously that if any further information came to light, it would investigate fully.

*Anyone with information should phone101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.