A KIND-HEARTED youngster from North Yorkshire is aiming to walk 50 miles during January, to fundraise for a hospice in memory of his dad.

Walter McNeil, 6, lost his dad Paul two years ago and after talking to his mum Juliet, they decided to raise money for Saint Catherine’s by taking on a walking challenge.

Juliet said: "We do like going for a walk and thought why don’t we raise a bit of money while we’re doing it.

"Walter was so little when Paul was in Saint Catherine’s, so he doesn’t remember too much about it, so we talk about it and I tell him how well his daddy was looked after."

Paul was 38 and had been battling cancer for two and a half years. He sadly passed away on January 6, 2019.

Walter, a pupil at Hertford Vale School, said: “I want to raise some money for Saint Catherine's Hospice because they really looked after my daddy and I want to help them.”

Juliet said that as soon as she put the idea on Facebook, the response was "amazing."

Walter has smashed his initial target of £100 and has currently raised around £1,400 on Facebook and Just Giving.

His mum went on to say: "I’m just so proud of him. So many people have said how well he’s doing and how proud Paul would have been of him too. People are stopping us in the village to say how brilliantly he’s doing.

"We appreciate all the donations so much – it’s a difficult time and there’s not much money going around. It’s amazing that so many people have donated."

Walter is currently up to 34 miles and is likely to pass his target of 50 miles by the end of January.

To support the youngsters efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3svZNHw