A FEW nights ago I switched onto the BBC and caught the end of a quiz show called The Wheel. Not a show that I watch. Some lucky lady won £58,000.
If the show is televised seven days a week, that’s a possible £400,000-plus prize pot. And that’s only one of many quiz shows on the BBC.
Where does this money come from? It’s not from advertising so it must come from the licence fee.
Do I want my hard earned cash funding these shows? I think you already know the answer to that question.
Stop wasting money on these programmes and give the over-75s their free licence back.
Even better, scrap the licence fee completely. It’s outdated and not fit for purpose.
PS. I wonder what salary the new Director General has been offered?
Mick Horsman,
Moorland Road, York
