THE EMERGENCY services are dealing with two serious accidents in York.
North Yorkshire Police said one incident is on the junction of Water End with Salisbury Terrace and involves a police vehicle.
The vehicle was responding to a bus that crashed into a wall in Leeman Road, near the railway bridge and Carlisle Street in York.
The force said: "Two serious traffic collisions coming in.
"One on Water End junction with Salisbury Terrace involving a Police Vehicle responding to a Bus into a wall on Leeman Rd near the Railway Bridge and Carlisle Street.
"Expect delays."
York Travel said Leeman Road is partially blocked and has advised drivers to travel with caution.
More to follow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment