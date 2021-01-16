THIS February, we’re asking people across Yorkshire to keep up the new year motivation by signing up to take part in Diabetes UK’s first ever FakeAway Feb.
Challenge yourself to swap processed foods and takeaways for healthier alternatives throughout the month of February, while raising vital funds for diabetes research.
With Diabetes UK by your side to provide advice, support, and - most importantly- delicious recipes, FakeAway Feb is here to kickstart your home-cooking journey.
When you sign up, you’ll receive access to our online community where members can share cooking tips and tricks, as well as access to our FakeAway Feb toolkit, where you can download your free meal planner.
Sign up to FakeAway Feb at fakeaway.diabetes.org.uk/ today, and kickstart your journey to a healthier you.
Clare Howarth, Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK,
Dallam Lane, Warrington
"Swap takeaways for fakeaways for a good cause"
Letter
