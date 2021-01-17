MEMBERS of East Riding Leisure can now enjoy newly released, exclusive online live classes with instructors to help keep fit throughout the third nationwide lockdown, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The newly expanded programme now includes 32 classes each week, which aim to help members keep on top of their fitness programme while at home.
Every Friday, all members will receive online links for the workouts planned for the following week.
These will feature a mix of Les Mills and more traditional classes to be enjoyed at home.
There are 300 places available for each session, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.
All sessions will be delivered live. Participants will be able to join the session ten minutes before each workout.
Sessions will vary from Body Attack to Body Balance, and will feature a range of activities from Zumba to RPM, and many more.
Full details on the classes are available at: www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/classes
A timetable of the class programme can also be found on the website.