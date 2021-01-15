THE Covid rate has fallen slightly in York's coronavirus hotspot, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood.
Public Health England said the seven-day rolling infection rate in the week to January 9 was 1,473 per 100,000 population after 136 cases were confirmed in the week.
That is down from the figure of 1,560.3 cases per 100,000 in the week to January 8, when 144 cases were confirmed, which was more than double the national average and at the top end of the scale of case rate averages across the country.
The Press reported yesterday how action was being taken to tackle the pandemic in the area, with localised symptom-free testing in Bishopthorpe and in Dringhouses and Covid Support Marshals called in to stop groups congregating on Acomb Green.
