Tesco Clubcard owners have days to cash in on certain rewards before the supermarket revamps its loyalty card scheme, Martin Lewis has warned.

The money saving guru issued a warning to Clubcard holders, writing that two of the loyalty scheme’s high profile partnerships - British Airways Executive Club and Now TV - are finishing at the end of this month.

How does the Tesco Clubcard work?





The Tesco Clubcard is a loyalty card scheme. Shoppers can collect points when they shop. The points can then be exchanged for vouchers to spend in store.

However, customers can also boost the value of their points by swapping their vouchers for online codes that can be spent on products with some of the company’s partners.

For example, 500 loyalty points can usually be converted to £5 to spend in store, but could be worth £15 to spend with a partner brand.

Redeem vouchers sooner rather than later

In his newsletter on MoneySavingExpert, Lewis has advised points holders to redeem them sooner rather than later.

Two of the changes to the Clubcard scheme involved British Airways Avios points, and Now TV. Lewis warns that, by the time shoppers' next Clubcard statement comes, it will be too late to convert points from that statement to claim rewards with those brands.

BA Executive Club

Clubcard holders can convert their vouchers into Avios points.

Avios points can be spent on flights and other travel perks. Vouchers worth £2.50 can be converted into 600 Avios points.

The partnership between Clubcard and British Airways Executive Club is due to end on Monday 18 January 2021.

Users will be able to continue to use this reward as long as they have been swapped by 11:59pm on 18 January, even if it takes longer to credit you.

Avios points are valid for three years.

Now TV

Another reward being scrapped is the Clubcard scheme with Now TV.

Shoppers’ points are usually trebled when spent on credit with the streaming service - 50p can be changed into £1.50 of credit.

As long as vouchers are converted before midnight on 31 January 2021, you’ll be able to spend them on the streaming service.