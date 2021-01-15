DOZENS of schools across North Yorkshire are closed today following heavy snow in the county yesterday.
There is frozen snow and ice and sub-zero temperatures across many parts of North Yorkshire today.
The county council said all these schools have notified the authority that they are closed:
- Admiral Long Primary School
- Alanbrooke CP School
- Barton Primary School
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- Birstwith Primary School
- Carnagill Primary School
- Colburn CP School
- Dacre Braithwaite Primary School
- Darley and Summerbridge CP Schools
- Dishforth C of E and Dishforth Airfield Primary Schools
- East Cowton Primary School
- Gillamoor Primary School
- Grewelthorpe and Fountains CE Primary Schools
- Hipswell C of E Primary School
- Hunton & Arrathorne CP School
- Kirk Hammerton CE Primary School
- Kirkby Fleetham Primary School
- Knaresborough St Mary's RC Primary School
- Le Cateau Primary School, Catterick Garrison
- Leyburn Primary School
- Markington Primary School
- Michael Syddall CE Primary School, Catterick
- Nidderdale High School
- Oatlands Junior School
- Ravensworth Primary School
- Reeth and Gunnerside Schools
- Richmond Methodist Primary School
- Richmond St Mary's RC Primary School
- Ripley Endowed Primary School
- Risedale Sports and Community College
- Riverside School
- Rossett Acre Primary
- Saltergate Infant and Junior schools, Nursery and Gateways
- South Craven School
- South Otterington C of E Primary School
- Springwater School
- St Peter's CE Primary School
- Sutton in Craven CE Primary School
- Sutton in Craven CP School
- Tadcaster Grammar School
- The Boyle & Petyt Primary School
- The Forest School, Knaresborough
- The Skipton Academy
- Trinity Academy Eppleby Forcett
- Trinity Academy Middleton Tyas
- Trinity Academy Richmond
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
- The Dales School, Morton on Swale
- Killinghall CE Primary School
- All Saints Kirkby Overblow School
- North Rigton School
- Glusburn Primary School
- Boroughbridge Primary School and Nursery
- Follifoot CE and Spofforth CE Primary School
- Bainbridge, Askrigg and West Burton Primary Schools
- Roecliffe Primary School
- Leeming RAF Community Primary School
- Kirby Hill CE Primary School
- Sherburn High School
Comments are closed on this article.