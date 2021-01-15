DOZENS of schools across North Yorkshire are closed today following heavy snow in the county yesterday.

There is frozen snow and ice and sub-zero temperatures across many parts of North Yorkshire today.

The county council said all these schools have notified the authority that they are closed:

  • Admiral Long Primary School
  • Alanbrooke CP School
  • Barton Primary School
  • Bilton Grange Primary School
  • Birstwith Primary School
  • Carnagill Primary School
  • Colburn CP School
  • Dacre Braithwaite Primary School
  • Darley and Summerbridge CP Schools
  • Dishforth C of E and Dishforth Airfield Primary Schools
  • East Cowton Primary School
  • Gillamoor Primary School
  • Grewelthorpe and Fountains CE Primary Schools
  • Hipswell C of E Primary School
  • Hunton & Arrathorne CP School
  • Kirk Hammerton CE Primary School
  • Kirkby Fleetham Primary School
  • Knaresborough St Mary's RC Primary School
  • Le Cateau Primary School, Catterick Garrison
  • Leyburn Primary School
  • Markington Primary School
  • Michael Syddall CE Primary School, Catterick
  • Nidderdale High School
  • Oatlands Junior School
  • Ravensworth Primary School
  • Reeth and Gunnerside Schools
  • Richmond Methodist Primary School
  • Richmond St Mary's RC Primary School
  • Ripley Endowed Primary School
  • Risedale Sports and Community College
  • Riverside School
  • Rossett Acre Primary
  • Saltergate Infant and Junior schools, Nursery and Gateways
  • South Craven School
  • South Otterington C of E Primary School
  • Springwater School
  • St Peter's CE Primary School
  • Sutton in Craven CE Primary School
  • Sutton in Craven CP School
  • Tadcaster Grammar School
  • The Boyle & Petyt Primary School
  • The Forest School, Knaresborough
  • The Skipton Academy
  • Trinity Academy Eppleby Forcett 
  • Trinity Academy Middleton Tyas 
  • Trinity Academy Richmond 
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
  • The Dales School, Morton on Swale
  • Killinghall CE Primary School
  • All Saints Kirkby Overblow School
  • North Rigton School
  • Glusburn Primary School
  • Boroughbridge Primary School and Nursery
  • Follifoot CE and Spofforth CE Primary School
  • Bainbridge, Askrigg and West Burton Primary Schools
  • Roecliffe Primary School
  • Leeming RAF Community Primary School
  • Kirby Hill CE Primary School
  • Sherburn High School