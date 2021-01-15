YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has lowered slightly, but still remains above the national average in England.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate is now 657.6 people per 100,000, which is over 13 lower than the day before when it reached 670.9.
However, this is still higher than the country's average, which stands at 622.3 people per 100,000.
The PHE data also shows that a further 129 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 9,722.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has also lowered by almost 30 down to 414.4. There have been a further 421 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 80 cases take the area's total for the whole pandemic up to 13,749.
Across the UK, a further 48,682 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,260,258.