A CAR burst in to flames after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say the accident happened at about 12.50pm yesterday in Leeds Road in Tadcaster.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a road traffic collision where a car and a van had collided causing the car engine compartment to ignite.
"A member of the public extinguished the fire using a dry powder extinguisher prior to crews arrival. No-one was trapped in either vehicle and crews then used a hose reel jet to dampen down."
