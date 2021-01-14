POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in York.
It happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday, December 17 when a large amount of perfume was taken from Boots at Monks Cross.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email 001368@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200240756 when passing on information.
