POLICE are investigating after a fight between two men at traffic lights in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about the 'road related incident' that happened in Front Street in Acomb between 12pm and 12.15pm on Monday, January 11.
They say it involved an altercation between two men at the traffic lights.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell.
You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210014561
Comments are closed on this article.