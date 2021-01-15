A £1.4m industrial scheme in York is now fully occupied following the arrival of Network Rail and TIER Operations.

Evans Property Group has fully let phase one at Quad, its York Business Park scheme, within three months of practical completion.

The property investor and developer has concluded lettings on all three recently-developed units to Network Rail and leading European micro-mobility operator, TIER Operations, with a fourth unit set to complete in the summer.

TIER has taken on the 4,225 sq ft Unit 1 to help service its year-long agreement with City of York Council to provide an e-scooter trial on the streets of York.

Units two and three are let to Network Rail on a five-year term. Each unit contains office accommodation, secure parking and a fenced yard area.

The Quad scheme, which was completed by contractor CBM Construction in September 2020, was developed to deliver high-quality industrial/warehouse accommodation at a time when demand outweighs current supply.

Located on Great North Way, the main estate road within the established York Business Park, the units are just three miles from York city centre and front onto the York outer ring road and the A64.

Evans has secured planning consent for an additional 5,250 sq ft Unit 4 at Quad and CBM Construction has started work with completion scheduled for summer 2021.

Evans' investment continues its interests in York Business Park which have spanned three decades and included the units for Evans Easy Space and Evans Business Living.

Richard Bean, of Evans Property Group, said: "To have achieved full occupation of all three developed units at Quad within just 12 weeks of completion is a fantastic result.

"We are delighted to be able to assist TIER with accommodation to service its York e-scooter trial and to be welcoming National Rail on board to two units. The success of Phase 1 has enabled us to commence works on the next unit and our agents are currently handling interest in Unit 4.”

Richard Flanagan, director at Flanagan James, added: “The industrial market in York is reflective of the wider national picture, where demand for all unit sizes is high and good-quality units are in short supply. To have concluded deals on three units within three months at Quad demonstrates the quality of product and appeal of the strategic location and we are confident in securing a fourth occupier for the final unit which is currently under construction.”