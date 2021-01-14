THE Yorkshire Ambulance Service is reported to have declared a 'major incident' following heavy snow today and a surge in patient demand.
The Independent says it has seen a message to staff, saying the service had made the decision at 1pm today because of both the worsening weather conditions and high levels of 999 calls.
It said that heavy snow was affecting north, west and south Yorkshire and having a severe impact on its operations.
The Independent said the message continued: "We are implementing a number of actions in order to protect our core services for patients and respond to the ongoing demand, including increasing our 4x4 capacity, implementing mutual aid arrangements and identifying staff who would be available at work at short notice.”
It said the message also urged staff to prepare for the weather and to make sure they left enough time to get to work.
The Press is seeking corroboration of the report.