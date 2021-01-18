The Press is today relaunching its Love Local Business campaign to support independent operators in York and help them survive the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

Many small businesses were already on the brink ahead of the latest last-minute lockdown, with people's livelihoods more reliant on local support now than ever before.

With independent businesses making up 65 per cent of York's economy, they are the backbone of our city. It is vital we continue the local shopping habits embraced in 2020 until this crisis finally begins to ease.

To play our part, The Press will again be promoting how local businesses have adapted to weather the storm.

Kicking off our renewed campaign, we take a look at York's ever-popular Hairy Fig in Fossgate.

The Hairy Fig Veggie Platter

The delicatessen has launched 'grazing boxes' brimming with delights such as a selection of charcuterie, cheeses, crackers, anti-pasti, salad, and award-winning pork pies to boost trade during the lockdown.

They have become an overnight success, said Julie O'Sullivan who has owned the long-standing delicatessen for about 18 months.

Available for collection or home delivery, there are three options - a meat choice, a vegetarian selection, and a Yorkshire platter, all priced at £24 for a sharing box for two, or half price for one.

The Yorkshire Platter

The Hairy Fig, which provided many hampers to customers over the festive break, is open for reduced hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Julie is asking people to order before collection, if possible, and to respect social distancing.

"Because people can't celebrate with family and friends, they are doing Zoom calls and ordering the boxes so they can still share eating together but within the rules," said Julie.

"We have had people in the same households enjoying them or ordering them for gifts. I even got one for some of my friends and we all ate together. We used to have a Friday night cheese party so we did it over Zoom instead."

Julie likened the new offer to 'a little picnic in a box'.

Julie O'Sullivan, in The Hairy Fig

"We just did a few to see how they went initially. They sold out straight away. People are buying add-ons as well, like balsamics and olive oils - some as presents or to enjoy themselves.

"It is fun, something that is relieving the monotony. It is how we can bring a little bit of normality back into people's lives and how we can keep safe."

She added: "We have a business we want to keep open. We have to generate cash; we want jobs for our staff at the end of it."

Boxes can be delivered for £2.50 within York Outer Ring Road, or people can collect on Saturdays.

* As well as keeping readers informed on the latest news since the UK's first positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in York in January 2020, The Press has also upheld its long history as an award-winning campaigning newspaper.

We first launched Love Local Business to coincide with the reopening of non-essential shops in June, 2020, to help get the city back on its feet. We also ran We're Backing York campaign to promote our hard-hit tourism and leisure sectors during this ongoing crisis.

If you have a local independent business share details of how you're continuing to trade with The Press by sending details and pictures, via this Send Now button.

The Press is offering local, independent businesses a buy one get one free advert as part of Love Local Business. For details, email Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk

Hairy Dig grazing boxes:

Continental Platter – Meat and Cheese – can be made veggie and just have cheese

3 cheeses, selection of charcuterie, crackers, mix of anti-pasti (olives, pickles, peppers), salad / fruit

Yorkshire Platter: Scotch egg, pork pie, quiche, cheese, pickles, fruit, bread, chutney

Hairy Fig Platter: Selection of 3 cheeses, Yorkshire Ham, pork pie, crackers, bread, chutney

Veggie Platter: Selection of 3 cheeses, veggie quiche/pie, crackers, chutney, fruit, pickles

They can be paired with Ampleforth Cider, Isaac Poad beers, a selection of balsamics from Modena and Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oils.

The Hairy Fig is still also providing deliveries of its regular Fine Fodder as it has done since the first lockdown. Visit the website to see the product directory and to place an order.