TINY Ava is a prize fighter. Born 16 weeks premature and weighing not much more than a bag of sugar - she has fought off the odds to become a little miracle.

She spent four months in hospital, endured ten blood transfusions, laser eye treatment, and several bouts of CPR after her breathing stopped - but is fighting fit and home with her loving family now.

Mum Colby Doughty said: "It has been very scary. We were told to expect the worse but she has come through this fighting and is still here.

Colby Doughty with baby Ava

"It has been overwhelming. If is wasn't for all the doctors and nurses she wouldn't be here today. We cannot thank them enough."

Little Ava weighed just 1lb 7oz when she was born four months early at York Hospital on July 3.

She was so poorly, she was whisked away to hospital in Bradford where she spent the following eight weeks - with most of the time spent on a ventilator.

The tiny baby also endured 10 blood transfusions during her spell in Bradford.

It was a worrying time for Colby and her partner Robbie Thomas, who live in Selby with their toddler daughter Lylah, aged 17 months.

When Ava was born

They had to commute between Selby and Bradford several times a week to visit baby Ava - leaving Lylah with grandparents in York.

When Ava was eventually discharged from Bradford, doctors discovered she needed urgent treatment for an eye disorder, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP).

Colby said: "She had to be sent to Leeds to have her eyes lasered. They had to put her on a ventilator so she could have the treatment so she was in Leeds hospital for a week."

Ava in York Hospital

She then spent another five weeks in hospital in York building up strength to be discharged.

But only a couple of days after Ava eventually got home, she had to be rushed back to hospital after she stopped breathing.

Colby said: "It was the second night after she was home and I had to give her CPR as she had choked on some sick after her feed and stopped breathing and was turning blue."

Luckily, Colby had been shown how to do this procedure in hospital before Ava was discharged.

"You get taught how to do it, but you don't think you will have to do it," she said.

"I just picked her up, laid her on the floor and did CPR while my partner rang 999. As soon as we got to hospital she was breathing again and as right as rain."

Ava has been back to hospital twice for treatment for bronchiolitis but is now happily settling in to family life in Selby - enjoying lots of cuddles with big sister Lylah, said Colby.

Now weighing 9lbs 13oz, Ava is smiling and has just started weaning.

Baby Ava with sister Lylah and dad Robbie Thomas

Colby said: "We have just started her on solid food and she is doing well.

"The weirdest thing about it is that she is seven months old but looks like a newborn. I expect she will be rolling over soon!"

She added: "Lylah loves her and likes to cuddle and kiss her which is really nice.

Ava with big sister Lylah

"It's been a horrible year and very scary. We were told to expect the worse but she has come through this fighting.

"I hope our experience gives other people who have premature babies hope."