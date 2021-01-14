THERE are plans to reopen a bridge near York this spring following a £900,000 revamp.

Following the delayed reopening of Hagg Bridge on the B1228 between Sutton Upon Derwent and Melbourne after repairs, East Riding of Yorkshire Council now say the contractor is scheduled to be completed on March 11.

The concrete supplied and placed by the contractor was found to be defective in strength and durability. A comprehensive survey and analysis were carried out on the concrete to establish its engineering properties and to enable the contractor to propose a plan to resolve the situation.

A plan has now been accepted by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which includes the application of a protective coating to the defective concrete that will increase its durability to acceptable levels. To enable the application of the protective treatment, some elements of the completed work will have to be taken down and re-built afterwards, such as the brickwork to the outside faces of the bridge.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused by this lengthy delay to the completion of this project, and the continued road closure.

“Our contractors will make every effort to complete the work required by 11 March, but poor weather conditions or any difficulty in the supply of the necessary materials because of COVID-19 could have an impact on the completion date.”

The work on the bridge involved the construction of a concrete slab across the bridge to strengthen the structure, which goes over the Pocklington Canal and The Beck.

Due to the narrow road at this site, new permanent traffic lights will also be installed on either side to allow traffic to cross over the bridge from one direction at a time.

Safety barriers will also be installed along the length of the bridge.