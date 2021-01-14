TWO more people with Covid-19 have died at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 412.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 80 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 884 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 58,712.
Patients were aged between 27 and 101 years old. All except 48, aged 38 to 101 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 4 to January 13.
Their families have been informed.