TWO York entrepreneurs are bucking the economic downturn to open three new businesses in lockdown.

Joe Ferraioli and his partner Sadie Belleh have launched three ventures since the pandemic began last spring - with the newest one opening just four weeks ago.

All-new Teajuana's Cocina opened on December 11 in Micklegate, offering a range of food from across North, Central and South America.

Teajuana's in Micklegate

It is currently selling take-away from its front door to passing customers and Joe says is doing a storming trade.

He has also opened Mexicano - a Mexican eaterie in Skeldergate, which was formerly called Teajauna's.

Mexicano in Skeldergate

Speaking of the new Teajuana's Cocina in Micklegate, Joe said: "We are making as much money now as we were in the other business. We are the only place open this side of town."

Joe said his brothers helped revamp the Micklegate premises - a former sandwich shop - into a modern cafe. "Everybody loves it and is in awe of what we have done," said Joe, the former owner of Fiesta Mehicana in Clifford Street, and a judge on the BBC TV show Best House In Town.

Joe, front, with his fellow Best House in Town judges

Teajuana's Cocina is open daily from 9am to 5pm during lockdown.

To chime in with Clap for Heroes every Thursday, Joe will be offering all NHS workers a free coffee from Teajuana's Cocina every Thursday during lockdown. He said: "Just show us your NHS card; we want to do our bit."

His Mexican eatery in Skeldergate is now offering take-out food via Just Eat, or customers can phone in their orders and call to collect.

NHS staff who order take-out from Mexicano on Thursdays will get 20 per cent off their bill as well as a free jarrito drink.

Yie b You salon

And in a third venture, his partner Sadie opened the hair and beauty salon Yie b You in Micklegate last year. While this is closed during lockdown, Sadie is planning to launch an online initiative selling hair extensions.

Joe said the couple were determined to make the best out of the current situation - despite also having to put on hold their wedding plans because of Covid restrictions.

He says they are determined to come through stronger on the other side of the pandemic, and believe Micklegate is the right location for any up-and-coming business.

"People have said to us that it takes guts to do this in a lockdown. But we can't not be gutsy! It is something we had already planned."

Food on sale at Teajuana's in Micklegate

He added that a new hotel was planned for Micklegate and there is talk of it being pedestrianised like Fossgate - and he believes it is a great location for a new business.

Coffee available at Teajuana's in Micklegate

"Micklegate is one of the busiest streets in York and is an up-and-coming location - and we want to be part of it."

"We will pull through and come through stronger. If we can get through this, we can get through anything."

