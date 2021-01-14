A YORK apprentice has taken home the bronze medal in a national vehicle servicing competition.

Daniel Mayman, 25, has been an apprentice at Ray Chapman Motors in York for over two years.

He entered The Institute of Motor Industry Skill Auto Competition last year and was shortlisted from hundreds of apprentices across the country.

The competition took the form of a timed exam comprised of three different modules, each with a range of questions covering a variety of topics. With his excellent score, Daniel achieved third place and took home the bronze.

On his achievement, Daniel said: “I was nervous when I first entered, and to be shortlisted from the hundreds of candidates was fantastic - so I was thrilled when it was announced that I had won bronze."

"At Ray Chapman Motors York our priority is ensuring customers’ satisfaction every time, and this qualification has expanded my skillset, allowing me to offer even better service to car-owners."

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal at Ray Chapman Motors York, said: “It is a credit to Daniel’s work ethic, determination and positive attitude that he accomplished such a wonderful achievement, he is a credit to our retailer."

“I’d like to say, on behalf of everyone at Ray Chapman York, congratulations Daniel.”

Ray Chapman Motors offers a wide range of new and Volvo Selekt Approved Used cars at its York site.