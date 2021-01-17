Simon, a 16-year-old domestic short haired cat. was taken to the York Animal Home via an inspector after being found in the most horrendous condition, out on the streets sick and all alone.

To begin with it was touch and go as to whether Simon had the strength to pull through - he was literally on the brink of death. With his will to live, courage and lots of TLC he has come out the other side, and is an inspiration to us all to never give in.

Simon really has the sweetest of natures. He loves attention, loves a fuss but more than anything he loves his food. Simon does spend most of his time sleeping, so staff are looking for adopters who will open their hearts and home to let Simon retire in.

Staff at the centre know it takes a special kind of person to give such an old guy the home he deserves but we believe there is one out there for him.

Simon is hyperthyroid and is on daily medication for this but he takes his tablet very well in his food, so please do not let this put you off. He is also on pain relief for his stiff joints which he also takes really well. Simon could possibly live with another cat and children aged 13 years and over. If anyone deserves his happy ever after, it's Simon.

The RSPCA York Animal Home can only re-home to adopters living in the York area. There are some restrictions on its re homing procedure at the moment due to Covid, so it can not adopt out dogs at present.

The home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk