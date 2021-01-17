Hoping to get on the property ladder this year?

We all know how expensive buying a house can be and you have to pay close attention to the property market in order to scoop a bargain.

The pandemic has also had a significant impact on the York property market and house prices have continued to climb since July 2020.

However, not every property has to cost a fortune.

There are some properties on the market that seen a significant price reduction in the last few years- could one of them be your next dream home?

Here are five local houses which have seen the greatest price reduction:

Tedder Road

£200,000

Tedder Road property(Photo: Purple Bricks, Zoopla)

This property has seen the biggest overall price reduction since first being listed.

It has seen several price changes since first being listed for sale in June, reducing on six occasions and increasing on one.

In total, £50,000 has been knocked off the overall asking price.

The property itself would be ideal for families as it has three bedrooms.

The master bedroom even benefits from its own en-suite shower room

The rear garden is great size, with plenty of planted trees and shrubs to admire.

Malton Avenue, Heworth Green

£275,000

The living room is a unique shape (Photo: Hudson Moody)

On the market for a two bedroom bungalow?

This particular one has seen massive price reductions since being listed for sale in December, with £50,000 being knocked off the original asking price.

This house is described as “deceptively spacious”- but it is in need of some cosmetic upgrading.

The sitting room and dining room is the focal point of the house as it has a very unique layour; it is an ‘L’ shape with an “unusual” corner fireplace, box bay windows and sliding patio doors.

Best of all, there is a large storage loft above the garage, giving you more space to keep your belongings.

Scott Street

£285,000

The price of this house has been slashed by £50,000 (Photo: Hunters)

In total, the asking price of this property has been reduced by 14.9 per cent which works out at a total of £50,000.

The forecourted terraced house has two bedrooms, both of which are big enough to accommodate a double bed.

The dining rooms seems like the heart of this home as it features a large bay window and period fireplace.

While the property doesn’t have a lawned garden, it does benefit from a paved patio area.

St Pauls Terrace, Holgate

£200,000

The kitchen (Photo: Ashtons)

This property has been on the market since May 2020.

Since then, the asking price has been changed five times; in total, £40,000 has been reduced from the initial asking price.

The property has two bedrooms and also benefits from a small, but modern kitchen that a foodie would love to prepare meals in.

Could you imagine yourself living here?

Park Crescent

£300,000

One of the spacious bedrooms (Photo: Yopa Smooth Move)

This impressive two bedroom house is the perfect blend of modern and period features.

The house has been on the market since February 2020; perhaps a price reduction of £50,000 could secure a buyer?



The living room is such a family space, with a large bay window.

It has three bedrooms, two of which are double and one which is in the loft.

To the rear of the property is a paved courtyard; while it may not have grass, it is beautifully decorated and offers the owner some privacy.