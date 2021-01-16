SUPPORTERS of a North Yorkshire hospice have raised over £11,000 for patient care by taking part in the Santa Dash throughout December.
In past years, the Santa Dash, organised by Saint Catherine's hospice, has been held as a group event, with hundreds of participants running or walking around Scarborough’s North Bay.
However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, participants were asked to take part on a day of their choice in December, in households, bubbles or socially distanced in small groups.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We were thrilled with the response and everyone really rose to the challenge.
"We had everything from sprinting Santas to people taking part on horseback and even some brave Santas taking a chilly dip in the North Sea afterwards.
“It was lovely to see everyone’s photos and hear about their own special reasons for signing up. Thank you to each and every person who joined us for the Santa Dash and we hope you had lots of fun taking part."
All the money raised will go towards looking after patients and their families.
If you would like to do a virtual or lockdown fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s, get in touch by calling 01723 378406 or emailing fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk