THE number of Covid patients being treated by hospitals in York and Scarborough has risen sharply again.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it currently had 187 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients across the trust.
The figure compares with 166 earlier this week and 140 last Friday.
The trust revealed earlier this week that it had had to postpone some planned operations due to take place in coming weeks, following an increase in the number of such patients, and an anticipated further rise, so it could release additional beds and redeploy staff.
However, Chief operating officer Wendy Scott said it would still carry out urgent operations, for example cancer surgery, and use local independent hospitals' facilities.
“Our senior medical staff are reviewing all planned surgical admissions to prioritise the most urgent patients for the surgical beds we have available," she said.