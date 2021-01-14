STAFF from a Morrisons store in York have continued to support the local community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with a range of initiatives.

The team from the store in Foss Islands have been providing food donations to various charities across the city, as well as reaching out to help schools, hostels and care homes which have been struggling.

Since March last year, the supermarket have managed to donate around £1,000 worth of food to charities including The Salvation Army, The Food Alliance and the HOPING street kitchen.

They also have food bank areas set up within the store, where customers can purchase 'grab bags' containing essential items such as tinned food, toiletries, baby essentials and clothing from as little as £1.50. Customers can also donate into the charity trolleys.

Wendy Davis, community champion at the Morrisons store, said: "At Morrisons, we do not want anyone to go without food and it is vital that our foodbanks carry on and together with local charities, we continue to support those in need in York.

"It is essential that we work with our community to continue to support them during this next lockdown and in the future."

The team have provided a 'Doorstep Delivery' service for elderly, vulnerable and shielding customers.This service runs for seven days a week, during which these customers can provide their orders over the phone.

As well as this, the team have distributed gifts of thanks to hospital staff, ambulance service, police and firefighters as well as the Council waste disposal team and security staff.

The community champions have travelled out into the community to help people celebrate their birthdays with special gifts, while observing social distancing.

They were also involved with a toy donation scheme for the charity 'Spirit of Christmas' to help the less fortunate over the festive period.