CHRISTINE HENLEY

HENLEY Christine Of Wiganthorpe, passed away in York on January 5, 2021, aged 83 after a short illness. Devoted wife of John and loving mother to David, Elaine and Adrian. A family service will be held at Octon Crematorium, 9.30am on Monday, January 25. Charitable donations if desired are invited to The British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to E & AR Agar Funeral Directors. 01653 919004 She will be forever in our thoughts.

COLIN WILLIAM PARNABY

PARNABY Colin William - On January 6, aged 73 years, peacefully in York Hospital with his wife Brenda at his side. Loving dad to Nigel and Simon and much loved grandfather to Joshua, Lewis and Lucas. Funeral arrangements private. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.

ANN ROSEMARY AGAR

AGAR Ann Rosemary (nee Thornton) - Passed away peacefully at the Beechwood Place Nursing Home, Norton, on January 7 2021, aged 77 years. Beloved wife and soulmate of Ted. Much loved mum of Jason and Kathy. Mother-in-law to Sally and Andy, also dearest grandma to Daisy, Daniel, Martha and Ned. A private funeral service will be held, at the East Riding Crematorium (Octon), on Friday January 29 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. No black to be worn please. The funeral cortege will leave 27 St Peter's Crescent at 2.45pm, going via Langton Road, Langley Drive and on to Beverley Road, via Duggleby. All enquiries to E & A R Agar Funeral Directors, Malton. Telephone 01653 919004.

PAUL CHAPMAN

CHAPMAN Paul Alan - Passed away unexpectedly on January 5 aged 28 years. Much loved son, partner, daddy, brother and uncle. Paul's funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Monday, January 25 at 3pm. Family flowers only please donations to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance. All enquiries please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

ROY SHANKS

SHANKS Roy - Peacefully at Birchlands Care Home on Sunday, January 10 aged 82 years. Beloved husband to the late Jeannie, much loved dad to Andrew and Angela, son-in-law Darren, dearly loved grandad to Ellie and Callum and great-grandad to Harper. Service to be held at York Crematorium on Friday January 29 at 11am. Donations cans be made in Roy's memory to Birchlands Care Home, Haxby. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on 01904 654460.

DORIS DAVIDSON

DAVIDSON Doris - On January 2 2021 Doris sadly passed away aged 97 years. Devoted wife of the late Horace and much loved mother of Barry and the late Paul, also cherished grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday, January 26th at 3pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Salvation Army. All enquiries contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

JOHN HENDERSON SISSONS

SISSONS John Henderson - Aged 67, of Pocklington passed away on December 30 2020. John was a much loved husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all he knew for his larger than life sense of humour and generosity. John touched so many lives across his many careers and his love for horseracing. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus restrictions, attendance to the funeral service is limited, however if you would like to make a donation to a cause close to John's heart please contact J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129 to donate to the Injured Jockeys Fund (charity #: 1107395)

JAMES RONALD MEAD

MEAD James Ronald - Aged 90 years of Osgodby. Passed away on Tuesday January 5 2021. Much loved dad to Christine and husband of the late Sheena. Father- in-law of Philip, grandad of Jane and Zoe and great-grandad to Dylan. Due to Covid Restrictions a private funeral will be held on Monday January 25 at 10.20am at York Crematorium.

ROGER BELLINGHAM

BELLINGHAM Roger Alan - Passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021, aged 88 years. Husband of the late Barbara and father of Chris and Dilly. A private family funeral will be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. A memorial meeting will be held at The Friends Meeting House, Beverley at a later date. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to be divided between British Heart Foundation & Diabetes UK. Please contact J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129.

DOUGLAS WILLIS

WILLIS Douglas - Peacefully in hospital (but a resident of Lamel Beeches) Doug died on January 2 aged 94 years. A much loved husband of the late Betty Muriel and brother-in-law of Shirley. A private funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday, January 28 at 11.00a.m. The hearse will pass Tom's Shop in Stockton on the Forest at approximately 10.15am for friends and neighbours to say goodbye. A memorial service and celebration will be held when the present restrictions are lifted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Cats Protection League, York. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel. 01904 624320.

JOYCE WILKINS

WILKINS Joyce (nee Lofthouse) - Passed away peacefully on January 6, in the care of Amarna House. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert, mother of Barry and Geoffrey, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current restrictions a celebration of Joyce's life will take place later this year.

ARTHUR EDWARD BATTERS

BATTERS Arthur Edward - Passed away peacefully on January 3, aged 82 years. Only beloved son of the late Nellie and Edward Batters, cousin of Sylvia, David, Lesley, Hazel, Valerie and Fiona. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur will be for St Leonard's Hospice. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held on January 19th. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel. 01904 624320.

SANDRA PICKARD

PICKARD Sandra Peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 31st, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of the late Les, loving mum of Scott and Lee, sister to Phil, Keith and Neil, special mother-in-law, grandma and sister-in-law. Much loved by all her friends. A private funeral service to be held on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sandra will be for Macmillan Nurses. All enquiries to J Rymers Funeral Directors. Tel 01904 624320.

GEORGE EDWARD SMITH

SMITH George Edward (Eddie) - Passed away peacefully in York Hospital on December 31 2020 age 86. Reunited with his late wife Dorothea, father to Paul and Ian, grandad to Carla and great-grandad to Ellie, Lauren and Laila. Dear brother to Morris and the late Sylvia. Funeral Service to be held on Monday January 25 2021 at York Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in George's memory to St Leonard's Hospice.

JOHN HUSTWICK

HUSTWICK John Michael (Mick) (Mad Mick) - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in York Hospital on December 31 2020, aged 78. Formerly of the Royal Marines, Claxton and Garland and Bass Charrington Brewery. Loving partner of Eunice, dad to Rosemarie and Paul, grandad, great-grandad and uncle. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium January 21 2021, at 11am. Due to Covid restrictions, family and close friends only. Family flowers only, donations in Mick's memory to Talking Books. All enquires please contact Coop Funeral Care 01904 643936.