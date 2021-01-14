MORE snow is falling in York and North Yorkshire this morning.
The picture above was taken on a street in Tadcaster this morning.
On Twitter, one person said this morning: "A64 snow from Pickering onward eastbound. Driving conditions are bad."
At about 8.45am, North Yorkshire Police's control room tweeted: "Weather is particularly bad in the west of the county, Harrogate, Craven etc and also towards the coast. Please take care out there. Lockdown means essential journeys only and wfh if you can. Please help us to help you."
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau tweeted at around 8.30am to say that the Skipton and Craven area was experiencing heavy snow fall.
It said: "Roads are extremely slippery. Please drive to the conditions & only drive if essential."
York and North Yorkshire are under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice again today.
A Met Office yellow warning is in place for heavy snow in parts of North Yorkshire - particularly the hills - until 9pm today with temperatures not rising above 2C.
It says there could be significant travel disruption, with a possibility of vehicles being stranded on higher routes and roads blocked.
